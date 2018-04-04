William Woods Names New Vice President for Advancement

FULTON, MO - William Woods University announced Dan Diedriech as its new vice president for advancement.

He will be responsible for the departments of development, alumni relations, marketing and university relations.

Diedriech spent almost his entire career in mid-Missouri, he was the executive director of university relations at Lincoln University and spent nine years as news director, anchor and reporter at KRCG-TV.

"We are pleased to have someone with so much development experience join our team," Dr. Jahnae H. Barnett, WWU president, said. "We look forward to the many things we know the areas of his responsibility can accomplish with his guidance. There is no question that his knowledge of the community is a significant asset."

"It's a great honor to be working for such an outstanding university." Diedriech said. "I've had the pleasure of knowing President Barnett for a number of years and I'm delighted to be working with such a visionary leader as we build relationships with alumni and friends of William Woods University."

Most recently, Diedriech was senior director of development for colleges and units at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Before that he served three years as assistant vice president for college relations and 10 years as vice president for institutional advancement at Westminster College.

He also served as president of the Jefferson City West Rotary Club and on the fundraising and marketing committees of Columbia South Rotary. In addition, he has been a member of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Women's Network marketing committee and is a certified narrator for the Wolfner Library Audio Books for the Blind Program.