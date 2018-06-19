William Woods Reaches 100-Point Mark in Win

5 years 5 months 1 day ago Wednesday, January 16 2013 Jan 16, 2013 Wednesday, January 16, 2013 10:12:40 AM CST January 16, 2013 in Basketball
Source: John Roushkolb - Press Release

FULTON, MO -- Three straight baskets from Logan Decker followed by a bucket from Jonathon Nutt delivered an early knockout punch as the William Woods University men's basketball team turned a 9-0 lead into a 103-55 win over the Williams College Baptist Eagles on Tuesday night to continue its historic conference run. The offensive output matched the highest in program history and moved the Owls to 5-0 in American Midwest Conference action.

William Woods opened with a trey on its first possession, with D.J. Hoskins picking the pocket of Chase Norwood and feeding Decker on the break for his second straight basket. Nutt grabbed the rebound after a pair of Eagle misses, feeding Decker on the ensuing possession to push the Owls lead to 7-0. The Palmyra native knocked in his own bucket with 18:07 on the clock, with Williams Baptist finally able to answer by way of a bucket from Norwood.

After a short dry spell for both teams, Hoskins drained a trey from deep in the corner to put the Owls in front 14-4 with 15:11 to play. The Eagles attempted to answer, with Dewan Johnson hitting one of a pair of free throws and then converting after an offensive foul by Hoskins, but Nutt again pushed the lead back to 10 with a triple. Back-to-back three-point plays - Maurice Templeton for the Eagles and Seth Thomas for the Owls - left the margin at 10.

A great defensive play by Hoskins would preserve the Owls lead at 10, as he raced down the court to block the fast break layup effort by Johnson after a turnover by Dontre' Jenkins. Jenkins would atone, however, grabbing the rebound and starting the Owls down the court. Decker put William Woods up by a 22-10 margin with 11:56 to play and spark a 36-16 run to give the Owls a 56-26 lead at the break.

After a bit of a sloppy start to the half, the Owls picked up where they left off in the first half, extending their margin to 66-30 with 17:11 to go.

Although William Woods eased off a bit down the stretch as head coach Nick Totta was able to clear his bench, the Eagles offered little in the way of resistance as the Owls extended out to a 95-44 lead with 6:03 to play. Demarius Sumrell hit a three-pointer to cap a short surge by WWU.

The Owls missed their next six shots, picking up just four points from the free throw line until a three-pointer from Jayson Saldana put the Owls within reach of the century mark with 1:39 to play. An emphatic putback jam by Sumrell pushed the Owls over the 100-point plateau, with a pair of Matt Helle free throws with 10 ticks on the clock matching the previous high score for the Owls at 103.

William Woods tailed off in the second half but finished the game hitting at a .507 clip, holding the Eagles to just a .228 pace. WWU connected on 11 of 30 attempts from behind the arc and allowed WBC just one make in 11 tries. The Owls won the rebounding battle as well with a 52-37 edge, moving to 9-9 on the year..

Decker led all scorers with 16, with Nutt and Thomas adding 15 each. Hoskins chipped in 13 with Blake Burgess rounding out the quintet with a dozen points. Kyle Harvey posted a double-double for the Eagles (10 pts/11 reb) with Norwood and Zabian Sanders each adding 10 on the night as the Eagles fall to 11-6 overall and 2-2 in AMC play.

The Owls hit the road for one game before their bye weekend, as they travel to Park University on Thursday night. Tipoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m.

