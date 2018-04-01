William Woods Ryan Meyer Sets New Record at NAIA Championships

VANCOUVER, WA -- William Woods University junior Ryan Meyer knocked 39 seconds off his AMC Championship meet time en route to a 44th-place finish in the NAIA Cross Country Championship on Saturday, finishing the 8K course in 25:10. He was the second-fastest AMC runner in the field of 312, finishing just 52 seconds behind Park's Daniel Tubei.

Senior Kristi Palmer was the top finisher for the WWU women's squad, running the 5K course in a time of 19:36 for a 118th-place finish in a field of 323. Senior Cheryl Held ran the course in 20:09 for a 206th-place finish, while junior Courtney Henderson finished 226th with a time of 20:19.