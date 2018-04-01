William Woods' Santos Named Second-Team All- American

5 years 1 week 2 days ago Friday, March 22 2013 Mar 22, 2013 Friday, March 22, 2013 1:12:00 PM CDT March 22, 2013 in Basketball
Source: Ben Mizera

KANSAS CITY - Junior forward Priscila Santos can add another accolade to an already impressive resume, as she was named to the NAIA Second-Team All-American squad by the NAIA on Wednesday afternoon.

Santos becomes the sixth player in school history to be honored as an All-American and marks the fifth consecutive year that an Owl has been named to an All-American team. The Sao Paulo, Brazil native also joins Rachel Baker as the only two players in William Woods' history to achieve second-team All-American honors.

The honor came as a surprise to Santos, but she thanked her teammates, coaches and God for this achievement. "It is just one more present that God had given me this season. I wasn't expected this, but I'm very joyful to be named to the team," said Santos.

The 5-11 forward helped the Owls to a 26-7 record during the 2012-13 campaign and helped WWU win its second game ever at the NAIA National Tournament by upsetting no. 9 MidAmerica Nazarene 79-75.

As a junior college transfer, Santos made a huge splash in her first season at the NAIA level. She was named the American Midwest Conference Newcomer of the Year and earned a First-Team All-AMC selection. Her 18.1 points per game average was the top scoring mark in the league and her 52.7 shooting percentage also led in the conference, despite not starting a game this season. 
Head coach Dan Chapla was extremely proud of Santos' effort this season and was pleased that the rest of the nation took notice.

"I think it's a well-deserved honor for Pri," said Chapla. "I thought the way she played in the two games in the national tournament really stapled the fact that she is one of the best players in the country. "

Santos was spectacular during postseason play as she averaged 27.2 points per game in five postseason contests. Her career-high of 37 points in the NAIA First Round upset of MidAmerica Nazarene was the highest scoring individual performance in the national tournament. Though playing in just two games in the tournament, her 31.0 points per game was the highest average in the tournament.

"It was a great experience," said Santos. "I have never been to a national tournament, I wanted to give my very best in order to honor the gift that God has given me. It was fun, but I wish we could of went further, though I am still happy with the season that we had as a team."
After battling a foot injury over the first half of the season, Santos was able to regain her health around the start of conference play. The results starting coming in as she averaged 18.9 ppg in 17 AMC contest. The Brazilian native ended her first regular season at William Woods with a bang, by scoring at least 20 points over the last nine games to close out the regular season portion of the schedule.
Santos joins Patty Wilderman (Honorable Mention 1991-92), Ann Weber (Honorable Mention 1993-94), Stephanie Sebacher (Honorable Mention 1999-00), Rachel Baker (Third-Team 2008-09, 2009-10, Second-Team 2010-11) and Sharron Andrews (Honorable Mention 2011-12) as the only players in school history to earn NAIA All-American honors.

