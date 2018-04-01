William Woods Soccer Boasts All Americans on the Field and the Classroom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- William Woods men's soccer forwards Joao Paulo Parra (Sao Paulo, Brazil) and Marcelo Carreiro (Curtiba, Brazil) were recognized as first team All-AMC performers, it was announced by the Conference on Saturday. In addition to the on-field standout performances, the Owls were the top-rated academic team on the 2011 season, landing a conference-high 10 on the Academic All-Conference squad.

Parra picks up his second career accolade, having earned honorable mention honors in 2010. He was twice named AMC Offensive Player of the Week in 2011, and finished the season with a league-leading 17 goals. He added four assists in his 13 appearances.

Carreiro is also a repeat honoree, having earned AMC Freshman of the Year and honorable mention all-AMC honors in 2010. He tallied nine goals and added 10 assists on the year, picking up four game-winning goals for the Owls on the 2011 campaign.

Defenders Alan Matthew (Glasgow, Scotland) and Luis Percovich (Coral Springs, Fla.) were also recognized as on-field standouts, both earning honorable mention all-AMC selections. Matthew was an ironman as a freshman for WWU, starting all 19 matches on the season, chipping in an assist and recording two blocks, while Percovich recorded two assists in his 18 appearances (17 starts) on the year.

Earning Academic All-Conference honors for William Woods are sophomores Christyan Busato (Sao Paolo, Brazil), Carreiro, Kyle Konigsberg (Simi Valley, Calif.), Kyle Matthews (Simi Valley, Calif.), Ryan Miller (Waterloo Ill.) and Matt Steiniger (O'Fallon, Mo.); junior Gentry Coffman (Columbia, Mo.); and seniors Brian Dougherty (St. Peters, Mo.), Zach Hurst (Jefferson City, Mo.) and Percovich. To be eligible for selection, student-athletes must be in their second year of competition at the institution and must earn a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale.