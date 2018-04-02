William Woods Softball Beats Stephens College

FULTON, MO -- The William Woods University softball team continued its hot streak on Saturday, as they posted a pair of nine-run innings in each game, as they sweep Stephens College in an American Midwest Conference doubleheader.

The pair of wins extends William Woods' (15-12, 8-5 AMC) winning streak to six games. The Owls have now won nine of their last 10 games, to see its record shoot to a season-high three games over .500.

WWU got another outstanding pitching performance from reigning Co-AMC Pitcher of the Year MacKenzie Bowden in game one, as she held the Stephens College (3-18, 1-11 AMC) to just one hit over five innings of work. Bowden was helped by a nine-run second inning as WWU went on to take the 18-0 victory.

For the weekend, Bowden allowed only one hit over 11.2 innings, which includes a no-hitter against Benedictine University at Springfield on Friday.

Caroline Sicht was the offensive hero in game one, as she drove in four runs, including a three-run shot in top cap off a nine-run second inning. Sicht has been on quite the roll, as she has drilled four homers in her last six games.

Lauren Lopes and Emily Murphy drove in three runs apiece, while Megan Cooper and Ashley DePew each collected a pair of RBI's in the first contest.

In game two, the Owls exploded for again for nine runs in an inning, this time in the fourth, to seal the 14-0 win, completing the sweep for the day.

Shelby LeCuru and Lauren Lopes each slugged a home run in game two, with Lopes' homer being the first home run of her WWU career.

The California native collected six RBI's on the day, which now gives her 10 on the year. The catcher has been hot of late, by driving in eight runs over her last four games.

Becca Schemmer was outstanding, as she held the Stars to only one hit over five innings, striking out four, to improve her record to 7-5.

LeCuru drove in three runs in game two, as did DePew, giving the senior five RBI's on the day.

The Owls will return to action on Tuesday, as they host Williams Baptist in the annual Senior Day game. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.