William Woods Softball Wins Double-Header Against Midland

FULTON- After four tough losses and being cancelled due to the weather, the William Woods University softball team got their first wins on the 2013 season, defeating Midland University 3-2 in game one and 10-2 in game two (6 innings).

Midland started things off in the top of the first in game one, gaining a 1-0 lead off Owls hurler

Mackenzie Bowden. William Woods, however, evened the score in the bottom of the first, as Caroline Sicht hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ashley DePew, tying the game up 1-1.

It was a pitching battle all afternoon, as neither team was able to get any runs across the board for the next five innings. Then, in the bottom of the sixth, the Owls got their first lead in the afternoon at 2-1, as Kacey Scharnhorst hit a pinch-hit single, scoring Sydnae Hatton. Emily Murphy was next up and was able to extend the lead to 3-1, with a base hit of her own, giving the Owls some breathing room.

The Warriors cut into the William Woods lead in the top of the seventh, making it a very interesting game at 3-2. Bowden, however, was able to shut down the Warriors after that and was able to earn her first win on the season. The Hartsburg, Mo., native threw a complete game, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and struck out 10 Warrior batters, tying her season high. Illissa Facchini and Macy Wierschem each added two hits in the game.

In game two, the Warriors again jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, putting the Owls and starter Becca Schemmer in an early hole. That would be the last time Midland scored in the afternoon, as Schemmer settled down and the offense caught fire. The team totaled 10 runs on 18 hits, scoring in the next five innings, going on for the eight run victory in six innings.

All of the Owls hitters in the starting lineup had at least one hit. Scharnhorst and Facchini combined to go 6-for-8 with three runs scored and three runs batted in. Ashley DePew and Kristy Pluchinski tied for a team high with two RBI's, while Shelby LeCuru, Lauren Lopes and Megan Cooper each had two hits and one RBI. Schemmer got her first win on the season, throwing six innings, allowing two runs (zero earned) and struck out seven Midland batters.

The team moves their record to 2-4 on the season and will be back in action in a double-header against Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas. First pitch is set to be thrown at 1:00 p.m.