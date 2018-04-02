William Woods Splits Double Header Against Tabor College

FULTON, MO - The William Woods University baseball team was finally able to get back on the diamond today, winning game one against Tabor College 9-3, however, falling in game two 7-1.

Game one started out with a bang for the Owls, as Jacob Harrison got things going for the team with a one-out single and then Greg Hamrock was hit-by-a-pitch, putting runners on first and second. Hot hitting Eilert Meyers looked to get the Owls on the board first, however, Tabor starter Josh Stone got Meyers to strike out swinging getting a big second out.

Right fielder Matt Thomas came to the dish and hit a single, scoring Harrison, giving WWU a 1-0 lead. Derek Fletcher was next up and he hit yet another base hit, scoring Hamrock, extending the lead to 2-0. After Damon Adrian came in to pinch-run for catcher Fletcher, designated hitter Robert Butvin ripped a double to deep center, scoring Thomas and Adrian, extending the advantage to 4-0.

The Bluejays got one of those runs back in the bottom of the third, as Grant Silva hit an RBI single, scoring Shaun Reid, whom reached base earlier in the inning on an error. After a scoreless top half of the fourth, Tabor scored again in the bottom half of the inning, as Kirk Rocha reached base on another error by the Owls infield.

After a Wes Moody single, and a Alex Hill fly-out to center, Tabor had runners on first and third with just one out. Keenan Chanin who pinch-ran for Moody, stole second forcing a wild throw by Fletcher, which allowed Rocha to score from third, putting the score at 4-2.

In the top of the fifth, Hamrock hit a one out double, putting the team in business. Then, Hamrock stole third and was able to advance home after an errant throw from catcher Moody, giving the Owls a three run lead at 5-2. Justin Elmore added an RBI sacrifice-fly in the top of the sixth, scoring Adrian who earlier had pinch-ran this time for Butvin whom reached on a walk, giving the team a 6-2 lead.

Tabor continued to try and get back into the game, as in the bottom of the sixth, right fielder Tyler Kozlowski hit an RBI single, cutting down the lead to 6-3, however, that would be the final run for Tabor in the game. In the top of the seventh, the Owls scored three runs on two hits, with RBI's from Thomas and Fletcher, while the third run of the inning was scored on an error by Art Corona after Thomas' single that had already scored Harrison.

Adam Brush got his second win on the season, throwing five and two-thirds innings of three hit ball, only one of which was earned and struck out four Bluejays. Matt Thomas was strong in relief in one and one-third inning, allowing just one hit and striking out three. In the two-three holes of the order, Harrison and Hamrock combined to go for 4-for-6, with four runs scored. The 5-6-7 hitters of Thomas, Fletcher and Butvin did much more damage, totaling six runs batted in and going 4-for-8 and four runs scored.

Game two, however, didn't fare so well offensively or on the mound for the Owls. It was the Bluejays scoring first with a big inning of their own in the top of the third. Chanin and Troy Torres both received consecutive walks, putting runners on first and second with nobody out. Next, Shaun Reid hit a sacrifice bunt, moving the runners to second and third.

Leadoff hitter Corona then singled to center, scoring Chanin and Torres, giving Tabor a 2-0 lead. The Bluejays weren't done there, as Grant Silva came up next and single to shallow right, scoring Corona putting the Owls behind at 3-0.

Tabor added one run in the fourth, fifth and the sixth to take a 6-0 lead. In the bottom of the sixth, Jordan Thompson reached base after an error by the Bluejay infield. After Harrison struck out, Hamrock singled to right, which allowed Thompson to move to third base. Eilert Meyers came up and hit a single to shallow-center, scoring Thompson, giving the Owls their first run of the game. That RBI, however, would be the last for William Woods, as Tabor added one more run in the seventh for the six run victory.

After totaling 10 hits in game one, the Owls managed half that in game two, committing four errors in the field in the game and a total of eight on the day. Hamrock had a good afternoon at the plate, going 2-for-3. Meyers, Austin Clapp and Stephen Kohler were the only other players to have one hit. Chanin led Tabor going 2-for-2 with two runs batted in and two runs scored.

Matt Lampert got the win for Tabor throwing six innings of five hit ball and striking out five. The Owls used six pitchers in game two, with starter Jeremy Ahillen getting the loss in three and two-thirds innings pitched allowing three runs on four hits, while striking out four.

The teams' overall record moves to 4-4 on the season, but will be back in action tomorrow against Midland University at 1:00 p.m., then Oklahoma Baptist at 4:00 p.m.