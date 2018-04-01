William Woods Sweeps AMC Weekly Awards

FULTON, MO - William Woods University sophomore goalkeeper Kelly Abernathy and junior defender Stephanie Kirvan have been named AMC Women's Soccer Players of the Week, helping the Owls sweep weekly recognition for the first time in the 2011 season.

William Woods improved to 4-3-1 with the help of Abernathy and Kirvan, beating Hannibal-LaGrange University, 2-0, improving the Owls to 3-0 in the American Midwest Conference and a first-place tie in the league standings with Park University.

Abernathy, who was named AMC Defensive Player of the Week, notched her second shutout in four starts by beating HLG, recording two saves in 90 minutes without a goal allowed to the Trojans, who came into the game undefeated in league play.

Kirvan was also a part of the defensive effort put up by the Owls in the shutout win, but she earned AMC Offensive Player of the Week after also adding to the Owls' scoring effort, connecting with her third goal in her last two appearances, recording the game-winner against the Trojans in the 27th minute, helping William Woods to a 2-0 halftime lead that stuck through the final 45 minutes.

William Woods' win over HLG helped set up a battle of first-place teams on Wednesday night, when Park travels to Fulton taking on the Owls at 6 p.m. William Woods has now won two-straight.