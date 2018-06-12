William Woods takes first, Columbia College third at AMC Golf Championship

Eugene, Mo.- The American Midwest Conference (AMC) Championship took place Tuesday afternoon at Redfield Golf and Country Club, and saw William Woods University's women's golf team take first place for the 13th-straight year while Columbia College took third.

Columbia College shot a two-day score of 678 (337-341) and was 102-over par, while William Woods shot 588 and was 12-over par. Freed-Hardeman Universiy was second with a 636 (+60), Park University was fourth with a 696 (+120) and Hannibal-LaGrange was fifth with a 787 (+211).

Not only did William Woods continue its streak as a team, but Celia Mansour continued her own streak of winning the event for the second year in a row. She was an even-par 144 for the tournament, one-under day one and one-over day two.

Senior Laken Frese and sophomore Claire McDonald finished tied for 13th place with a score of 168 (+24), the highest score for the Cougars. They shot 82 and 86, and 83 and 85, respectively.

Freshman Michelle Clark was third for Columbia College in 18th overall, 172 (+28) and senior Mikayl Knaebel was tied for 24th with a 181 (+37).

Frese was named to the All-AMB team, averaging 85 strokes per round this season which led the Cougars.

Elizabeth Friedman, Sarrah Barris, Nichols, Clark and Knaebel were also named to the Academic All-AMC team.