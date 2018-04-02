William Woods to Hold Nature Art Day

FULTON - To celebrate Earth Day, William Woods University is holding a recycled and nature art day for kids.

The university's art club, the Thriving Artists Group and the Rosa Parks Center are sponsoring the event from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m Monday night at the Kemper Center for the Arts.

The event is free and all are materials will be provided for the kids.