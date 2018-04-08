William Woods University Named Top 100 Regional University

FULTON - U.S. news released the top regional universities this week. One of Mid-Missouri's own made it's way into the top 100. William Woods University came in at ninety-nine this year.

Officials say it's because U.S. News changed their criteria. This year, more schools have been ranked and more empahsis is placed on graduation rate. Students say they're happy to see the small school recognized.