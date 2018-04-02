William Woods University Softball Extends Streak to Six

FULTON, MO -- The William Woods University softball team stretched its AMC winning streak to six consecutive games on Thursday, dropping the Stephens College Stars by 5-0 and 8-0 (5) scores in a doubleheader. Kelsey Schulte allowed just one hit and struck out six batters in the opener, with Becca Schemmer picking up her sixth win of the year in the nightcap.

The Owls jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning of the first game, as Kristi Pluchinski belted a 1-out RBI single up the middle to score Sam Parsons. Nicole Hamdorf drove in Macy Wierschem with the next at-bat, leaving runners on first and second, but WWU couldn't extend the lead.

The Owls stranded a runner on third in the fourth inning as well before uncorking a two-out rally in the fifth. Caroline Sicht doubled, with Parsons and Wierschem drawing back-to-back walks. Pluchinski blasted a double to right-center, scoring Sicht and Parsons and despite failing to score in their half of the sixth, WWU would coast to the win, retiring the Stars in order in the top of the sixth and top of the seventh.

LeCuru got the scoring going early in the second game, leading off with a single down the left-field line. A sacrifice bunt from Ilissa Facchini pushed LeCuru to second, with Schulte popping out to second to set the stage. Sicht drove an RBI single to second, advancing as Stephens was unable to make the play at the plate. Parsons plastered a double to left-center to score Sicht, with Pluchinski lining out to left to close the inning.

The Owls added a single run in the top of the second on a well-executed play. Lauren Lopes led off the inning with a single and found herself on third with LeCuru at first and two outs. LeCuru broke for second, drawing the throw from the Stars catcher, but held up to get caught in a rundown. The reigning AMC Player of the Week was eventually tagged out, but not before Lopes scampered home to score.

William Woods added two more runs in the top of the third, but hit a brief stall in the fourth, retiring in order. The hosts made up for it in the top of the fifth, however, scoring three runs on four hits. Parsons cracked a 2-RBI double through the right side of the infield before scoring on a single from Pluchinski.

MacKenzie Bowden came in at the bottom of the fifth and slammed the door on Stephens, striking out three straight batters to pick up her third save and second in as many league appearances.

The Owls look to improve upon their 24-13 (10-2 AMC) record on Saturday as they head to Park University. First pitch for the doubleheader is slated for 2 p.m.