William Woods vs. Midland and Oklahoma Baptist

5 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Sunday, March 03 2013 Mar 3, 2013 Sunday, March 03, 2013 10:01:08 PM CST March 03, 2013 in Sports
Source: Ben Mizera

FULTON- The William Woods University baseball team had a tough go in Shawnee, Okla., as the
Owls lost to Midland University 6-3 in game one and were defeated by #10 ranked Oklahoma Baptist 18-9 in game two.

In game one, the Owls were holding a 3-1 lead in the seventh inning and were just one out away from winning the game. Vinnie Orsi played spoiler for the Owls and hit a two run base hit, tying the game up at 3-3, forcing extra innings. In the top of the eighth, the Warriors added two more runs and were able to go on for the 5-3 victory.

More stats and information on game one will be available as soon as possible.

In game two against the #10 ranked Oklahoma Baptist Bisons, things started out well for the Owls in the second inning. Derek Fletcer got things going with a leadoff single and he was then pinch-ran for by Justin Elmore. Robert Butvin was up next and he reached base on a walk, putting runners on first and second.

Both runners were able to move up a base, after a wild pitch by starter Kyle Dickerson. After yet another walk to Ryan Sweet loading the bases, Austin Clapp came to the plate looking to do some damage. The third baseman, however, popped out to Dickerson, getting the first out. Greg Hamrock came to the plate, pinch hitting for Damon Adrian and Hamrock forced a walk, which put the Owls on the board at 1-0, with all the runners moving up a base.

Stephen Kohler was up next and he hit an infield single, scoring Butvin and giving the team a 2-0
advantage on the #10 pre-season ranked Bisons. Jordan Thompson joined in on the hit parade with a base hit to right field, scoring another Owl extending the lead to 3-0.

After Thompson's base hit, the Bisons pulled starter Dickerson and brought in Les Northcutt. That didn't slow down the WWU offense, as Jacob Harrison pushed the lead to 4-0, thanks to a misplayed grounder by Northcutt. The Bisons were able to stop the bleeding in the second inning, however, still trailed by four runs.

That lead didn't last very long, as in the bottom half of the inning, Jeff Johnson hit a leadoff home run off starter John Cavness, cutting the lead down to 4-1. Garrett Roberts followed up that home run with a double, giving his team a runner in scoring position. After a groundout by Kevin Hatch, Kyle Wagner hit an infield single, putting runners on first and third with one down.

Cavness dug in on the mound and was able to get Anthony Almonte to strike out swinging, forcing a big second out. The Bison offense hit their stride with two outs, as the team scored seven more runs and added five hits, including a three run homer from Matt Page to take a commanding 8-4 lead on the Owls.

Oklahoma Baptist added three more runs in the third, taking an 11-4 lead heading into the fourth. The Owls needed a big inning to get back into the game, and Adrian got on base first with a leadoff single. After a fly-out by Kohler, Thompson singled up the middle, putting base runners on first and second. Harrison came to the plate and ripped a double to center, scoring Adrian and moving Thompson to third, putting the score at 11-5.

Eilert Meyers then grounded out to first, which allowed Thompson to touch home, cutting the lead down to 11-6. Fletcher looked to continue to put some momentum back on the Owls side, and did just that hitting a single up the middle, scoring Harrison, and at the end of the top half of the fourth the score was 11-7.

Oklahoma Baptist had yet another answer for the three runs allowed, by putting up four runs on three hits on William Woods in the bottom half of the fourth, taking a 15-7 lead. WWU didn't give up as the team added two runs in the top of the fifth, thanks to a wild pitch that scored Austin Clapp after he singled earlier in the inning and yet another wild pitch by Jesus Clapp, that scored Adrian whom also singled in the fifth.

That would be the final time the Owls scored in the game, as the Bison bats kept connecting on the Owls pitching staff, adding three more runs in the sixth, and going on for the nine run victory. The WWU offense totaled nine runs on 12 hits, however, the Bison offense fared much better, scoring those 18 runs on 13 hits.

The Owls were led by Harrison going 2-for-4 with one run scored and two RBI. Thompson, Meyers, Fletcher, Hamrock and Kohler were the other players to have one RBI. Oklahoma Baptist was led by Matt Page, who went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and nine runs batted in. Page hit three-run homers in the second, third and sixth innings. Also having a big day at the plate was Mason Ankeney, going 3-for-4 with four RBI's.

The teams' record falls to 4-6, but are back in action on Wednesday at home against MidAmerica
Nazarene at 7:00 p.m. Fans should stay updated, however, to wwuowls.com as the game could be cancelled due to snow.

