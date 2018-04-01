William Woods Wins First Baseball Conference Championship

ST. LOUIS - The William Woods University baseball team defeated 11th-ranked Missouri Baptist University 8-4 to earn its first American Midwest Conference championship Tuesday afternoon. The Owls (33-17) advance to the NAIA National Tournament Opening Round May 10-13. Times and location are to be announced.



The Owls had an opportunity on Monday to earn its first conference title. The Spartans defeated the Owls 3-1 to force the "if necessary" championship game on Tuesday.



Missouri Baptist score an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 4-3 lead over the Owls. WWU answered with five runs in the top of the ninth to take a lead they would never surrender.



Derek Fletcher (Moberly, Mo.) hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to give the Owls a 6-4 lead. Derek McCawley (Phoenix, Ariz.) added an RBI in the inning to push the lead to three runs. Blake Wilson (Cairo, Mo.) drove in the final run of the rally.



Alex Cann (San Diego, Calif.) earned the victory in relief. Cann (6-0) worked two and 2/3's of an inning, allowed one hit, one unearned run and struck out two.



Fletcher finished the day 2-for-5 with three RBI's. Adam Wojciechowski (St. Louis, Mo.) went 3-for-5 with an RBI in the win. Jacob Harrison (Fulton, Mo.) Matt Thomas (Brashear, Mo.) and Stephen Thoenen (Mexico, Mo.) all had two hits for the Owls.



WWU scored eight runs on 14 hits and committed three errors in the win. MBU (38-11) scored four runs on six hits and committed on error in the loss.