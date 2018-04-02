William Woods Women Fall to Lyon College

FULTON, MO -- Priscila Santo's second career double-double (14 pts/11 reb.) was not enough as no.19-ranked Lyon College used a .556 second half shooting performance to overcome a 7-point halftime deficit to hand the no. 16-ranked Owls their first home and conference loss of the 2012-13 season.

The Owls started hot out of the gate and built an early 11-5 advantage off of an Olivia Storjohann layup. The Scots responded with an 8-2 run to tie the game at 13 with 9:14 left in the first half.

After trading a pair of baskets William Woods would score the next seven points to take a 22-15 lead with over three minutes left to play. A Santos basket would push the Owls lead to a game-high nine points with 1:30 remaining in the stanza. Phagen Altom hit a jumper at the buzzer that cut WWU's lead to at 28-21 going into the half.

The Scots would battle back in the second stanza and cut the WWU lead to 32-30 off an Altom three-pointer at the 16:30 mark. The Owls were able to build their lead back to 39-32 off a 7-2 run capped off by a Storjohann trifecta.

Lyon tied the game at 42 with a Christine Smith three-pointer. The Owls pushed back to a 45-44 lead, but Whitney Keith would tie the game at 45 after hitting 1-of-2 at the line. A Santos turnover after the free throw led to an easy layup for Smith to give the Scots a 47-45 lead.

Lyon College would build its lead to eight points at 55-47 after a Suzanne Fincham layup. William Woods could not bring the deficit to less than five points over the last two minutes of the game as they dropped their first home and conference game of the season falling 62-55.

The Owls had three players in double figures with Storjohann scoring a game-high 15 points. Santos pushed her double-digit scoring streak to six games with 14 points. Stephanie Copelin chipped in 11 to round out the trio.

Lyon College also had three players in double-digits led by the 14-point performance of Altom. Debbie Onukwube (13 pts) and Alex Davidson (10 pts) were the other two Scots in double figures.

Despite the loss, William Woods won the battle of the boards by 15, outrebounding the Scots 48-55. Santos pulled down a game-high 13 to complete her second double-double on the year.

The loss snaps WWU's eight-game winning streak as the Owls fall to 12-2 on the year and 3-1 in the AMC.

The win for Lyon College extends its winning streak to five games as they improve to 14-2 and stay perfect in the AMC at 4-0.

The Owls will be back in action on Tuesday as they will host Williams Baptist College to wrap up their two-game conference home stand. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.