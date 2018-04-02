Williamsburg Man Convicted to 25 Years for Sex Crimes

CALLAWAY COUNTY — The Callaway County Jail confirmed Monday that Sean Price, 43 of Williamsburg, has been convicted to 25 years for two counts of statutory sodomy, running concurrently.

Boone County Court found guilty Price of two accounts of statutory sodomy in the first degree on Jan. 6, 2013, but he failed to show up to his court date in March.

Authorities stated in a previous releas that Price was convicted in January for sexually interacting with a 7-year-old in March 2008

Authorities reported that Price eventually turned himself in on a warrant on April 8.