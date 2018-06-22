Wilson Re-Elected to Missouri Farm Board

JEFFERSON CITY - Barb Wilson of Mexico, Mo. was re-elected to a two-year term on the Missouri Farm Bureau's board of directors during the organization's 97th annual meeting. Officials held that meeting Dec. 6 at the Lake of the Ozarks. Wilson represents members north of the Missouri River. She was first elected to the position in 2005.

As a member of the board, Wilson is chair of the State Promotion and Education Committee. The committee is responsible for Agriculture in the Classroom projects and other promotional activities. Locally, Wilson is the Audrain County Farm Bureau promotion and education chairman, and has held the positions of county president, vice president and treasurer. She has served on Farm Bureau's state resolutions committee, as well as several prominent committees outside of Farm Bureau, including the Farm Services Agency State Committee and the Governor's Advisory Committee on Agriculture.

Wilson served as president of the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce in 2009. She is a recipient of the Dale H. Schnarre Rural Citizen Award from the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce and the District Award of Merit from the Great Rivers Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

Wilson and her husband, Bruce, have a farm north of Mexico. She is also a small business owner in Mexico, owning and managing Scrapbook Store and More. The couple has two children, Allison, 23, and Matthew, 21. The family also attends St. Brendan Catholic Church in Mexico.