Wind Farm Provides Windfall

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KING CITY (AP) - In operation for less than a year, the Bluegrass Ridge Farm with its giant turbines has become the face of this struggling northwest Missouri community. Missouri's first commercial wind farm has literally been a windfall for this town of about 1,000 residents 80 miles north of Kansas City. Local officials are planning a new visitors' center and the county is looking at some much-needed road and infrastructure work. The school district is thinking about unfreezing teacher salaries and adding computer labs. The wind farm's 27 massive turbines peak at 262 feet and can be seen from miles away, spreading across 6,000 acres of farmland. Since the first turbines started turning in March, tourists have been flocking to the community from St. Joseph, Kansas City and even Iowa to see them.