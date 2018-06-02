Wind Farms Generating Change

KING CITY (AP) - Missouri's first commercial wind power project is hard at work in northwest Missouri. The Bluegrass Ridge farm in King City is the first commercial wind project to open in Missouri. It's part of a broader effort to produce renewable energy and cut down on air pollution, and the wind turbines are also producing material benefits for King City, which relied on grain and cattle for much of its income. The Bluegrass Ridge farm is slated to pay more than $500,000 in property taxes next year to Gentry County, the largest share of that goes to the King City school district. The site also draws visitors who are helping boost the economy.