Wind's Blow Down Flag

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's Capitol is flag-less. High winds overnight blew down the lone remaining flagpole at the state Capitol. The same thing happened to the Capitol's other flagpole in August. The 60-foot high wooden poles were more than 12 years old. And facilities director Dave Mosby says they had become weakened by water and termites. After the first pole fell, state officials suspected they might need to replace the second one, too. So the state already had ordered two new aluminum flagpoles at a cost of about $39,000. The new poles aren't expected to arrive for six-to-eight weeks. Until then, Mosby says the Capitol likely will be without flags.