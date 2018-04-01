Winfield man charged after leading trooper on chase

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a Winfield man was arrested and charged this week after leading police on a high-speed chase.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 37-year-old Justin Powers was trying to avoid a traffic stop Monday by a state trooper who noticed he didn't have a front license plate.

The trooper says he pulled Powers over, but as he walked toward the vehicle, Powers made a U-turn on Highway 47 near Troy. Officials say the trooper stopped pursuing Powers because Powers was putting other motorists at risk by driving over 100 mph.

Powers later hit a sign and pole, and then tried to escape the trooper on foot. He was caught and charged with resisting arrest, possessing drug paraphernalia, speeding, careless driving, driving with a revoked license and with assaulting a law enforcement officer.

It wasn't immediately clear if Powers had an attorney.