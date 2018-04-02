Winning $70 million Powerball ticket sold at St. Louis store

By: The Associated Press and James Packard, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Lottery officials said Wednesday someone who purchased a Powerball ticket in St. Louis for the Fourth of July drawing has won the $70 million jackpot.

Lottery spokeswoman May Scheve Reardon said as of Wednesday, nobody had come forward to claim the state's ninth-largest lottery prize.

The winning ticket was sold at a St. Louis Gas Mart, which would receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the jackpot winner.

Reardon encourages the winner to get professional tax and legal advice before taking the signed ticket to lottery headquarters in Jefferson City.

She said the winner had until Dec. 31 to claim the prize.

The winning numbers from the drawing were: 3, 6, 14, 18, 24 and the Powerball number was 21.

The Missouri Lottery said the win comes after more than $6.4 million in prizes over $1,000 were awarded to Missouri Lottery players in June. The full list of winners can be found here. Thousands of other prizes valued at less than $1,000 were also awarded.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include further information about Missouri Lottery winners.]