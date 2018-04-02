Winter Power Woes

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A state regulator says Missouri's electric utilities should be looking for new ways to prevent outages such as those that followed a weekend ice storm. Robert Clayton, one of five members of the Missouri Public Service Commission, says regulators and companies should look at such things as burying more power lines and using stronger materials. Clayton made his comments as 108,000 people remained without power, mostly in southwest Missouri. Springfield City Utilities General Manager John Twitty said customers will ultimately have to decide how much they are willing to pay for improvements. And he says people generally don't like to have their trees trimmed, but they might have to reconsider.