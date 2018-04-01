Winter Storm Hurts Weekend Sales

COLUMBIA- The weekend before Christmas is usually a big shopping weekend, but the winter storm coming through Columbia is causing some shoppers to stay indoors.

Aside from Black Friday, the Saturday before Christmas is the second biggest shopping day of the year.

Sarah Demaree, manager of Britches Clothing, said she has noticed fewer people coming in to shop for last minute gifts.

"You would think that with it being the weekend before Christmas we would be really busy but downtown we haven't seen the traffic that we normally do," Demaree said.

The store planned for a certain amount of sales based on last years numbers, but it has not met those projections.

Demaree said the lack of traffic downtown is a real problem for her store.

"It's a shame because the small businesses downtown really rely on people to come down here and buy Christmas gifts," Demaree said.