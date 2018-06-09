Winter Supply Shortage

COLUMBIA - If you're headed out to buy a shovel, you might be searching for a while. In preparation for a winter storm that dumped more than eight inches of snow on mid-Missouri, residents ran out to stock up on products to help remove snow.

Hardware stores in Columbia are sold out of snow shovels and nearly sold out of snow blowers.

Andy Schneider, an assistant store manager at Lowe's, said the sales for snow shovels spiked the night of the storm. The store now has to wait for another shipment before shovels will be back on the shelves.

"We've got more on the way," said Schneider. "After a snow event like we just had, even the snow blowers are selling faster than ever."

And with temperatures plunging, the focus moves from digging out to keeping pipes from freezing.

While you're not going to have much success finding a shovel, there is plenty of pipe insulation, electric pipe heaters and outdoor water faucet covers to keep your home protected. There's also plenty of salt to help keep ice from forming on sidewalks and driveways.

"After you've put the salt down on your driveway and sidewalks, it's a good idea to check to make sure your pipes are properly insulated--especially in the extreme cold," Schneider said. "Otherwise, you could end up with the pipes bursting."