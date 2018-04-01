Winter Weather Causes Power Outages in Columbia

COLLUMBIA - The winter weather that blew through Columbia caused power outages Saturday night and Sunday morning in some neighborhoods in the southwest part of town.

Columbia Water and Light posted on their facebook page early Sunday morning that there were several power outages due to weather and crews were out trying to repair them.

Residents said the outages varied from just a quick flicker to complete loss of power for about 15 minutes.

Sara Moreland was visiting her parents who live in the area that experienced the outages.

Moreland said, "I was up on the phone when the lights first flickered on and off like four times. that was around 12:30 last night. Then they did it again around seven this morning."

Sinclair Gas Station on the corner of Rollins Street and Stadium Boulevard was hit by the power outage. When employees arrived Sunday morning they noticed the effects of the outage on the machines in their store.

Alex Fredette said there were a number of systems that had to be re-set when he got in to work this morning.

Fredette said, "Well we came in and some of the machines were going haywire printing off foreign languages, computer languages, all that crazy stuff."

Another resident told KOMU there were crews out working to solve the power outage issue as early as 11:00 Saturday night.

Columbia Water and Light recently put an updated post on its facebook page saying all the outages have repaired and thanking the crews who braved the cold to work on the issue.