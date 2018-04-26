Winter weather hits mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - Snow accumulated Sunday evening into Monday morning, causing several school cancellations and delays on the roads.

MoDOT showed a map with snow-covered highways, including an accident that temporarily closed Interstate 70 west-bound at the 165 mile-marker early Monday morning. The right lane of westbound I-70 opened an hour later, but MoDOT officials said the left lane could be closed for two more hours.

The City of Columbia announced snow removal crews will remain on the 200 miles of priority routes until they are completed.

Also, "No Parking" on priority routes was in effect.

The Columbia Regional Airport was open, although some flights may be delayed with the final decision up to the flight crews.

COMO Connect will delay all bus service until 10 a.m. on city-wide bus routes, but Para-Transit services were suspended Monday.

Refuse and recycling collections will occur as scheduled.

The city encouraged all drivers to allow extra time on their morning commute.