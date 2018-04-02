Winter Chill Kills Homeless Man

He was Homer Abernathy, 61, whose body was found last Saturday along a trail. Police say reports of homeless people's deaths are rare in Springfield. Community Partnership of the Ozarks says 550-600 homeless sleep in local shelters each night, and 100-150 spend the night outside. The partnership says some choose to live outside, others are traveling through town, and a few don't know about services in Springfield.