WireCo to close St. Joseph facility, eliminate 49 jobs

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A wire company is closing most of its manufacturing operation in St. Joseph, eliminating nearly 50 jobs.

Christopher Ayers, president and CEO of WireCo World Group, announced the closing in a conference call with investors Thursday. The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the company is eliminating 49 jobs in St. Joseph.

The company's wire rope products are used in energy exploration, bridge construction, industrial fishing, mining and other industries.

Ayers said the facility will be closing over the next year. He says equipment would be relocated to other WireCo facilities but about 14 employees will remain at a fabricated products division in St. Joseph.

The company, which is headquartered in Prairie Village, Kansas, operates 24 manufacturing facilities in several countries.