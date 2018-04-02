Wisconsin Attorney General Asks Gas Suppliers for Information

Peg Lautenschlager is investigating whether the market was manipulated to drive up prices. She says something seemed off when gas prices jumped 20% to 40% after the hurricane, even as oil prices remained stable. The requests were hand delivered or sent by certified mail on Monday. They ask the companies whether fuel shortages occurred and if increased prices in Wisconsin were justified. The 13 companies she sought information from include Center Oil Company of St. Louis.