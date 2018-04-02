Wisconsin Gov. Walker Cancels Mo. Campaign Trip

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker will not attend a series of campaign events for Missouri's Republican gubernatorial candidate because of a deadly shooting at a suburban Milwaukee salon.

Walker had been scheduled to headline a pair of fundraisers Monday in Kansas City and St. Louis for gubernatorial candidate Dave Spence. Walker also was to have participated in a rally Monday afternoon with Spence in Jefferson City.

Spence's campaign manager, Jared Craighead, said all of the events will proceed without Walker. He says Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt will take over the speaking duties for Walker.

The rally in Jefferson City also is to feature Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, State Auditor Tom Schweic and Republican state treasurer candidate Cole McNary.