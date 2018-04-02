Wisconsin Senator Asks for Recount in Recall Race

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Wisconsin state Sen. Van Wanggaard has asked for a recount in last week's recall race. The outcome will determine the majority party in the state Senate.

An official canvass this week showed Wanggaard trailing his Democratic challenger by 834 votes, or 1.2 percent. The Racine Republican said Friday he wants election officials to count again.

The state Senate currently has 16 Democrats and 16 Republicans. The winner of Wanggaard's race will give his party majority control.

If the recount reverses the outcome, the loss by Democrat John Lehman would be bitter end to the party's already disappointing recall effort.

Democrats came up empty in the other five recall races, including a failed attempt to recall Republican Gov. Scott Walker and his second-in-command, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.