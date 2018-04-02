With Chiefs' Charles out, Davis, Gray get chances

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Pro Bowl running back Jamaal Charles was still held out of Chiefs practice Tuesday after hurting his foot in an accident while moving out of the dorms last week.

Charles did not make the trip to Carolina for Sunday's preseason game after getting hurt on the final day of practice at Missouri Western. The Chiefs resumed training camp at their own facility in Kansas City in anticipation of Saturday night's game against Minnesota.

With Charles out, Knile Davis and Cyrus Gray have been getting the majority of snaps.

Other players not participating Tuesday included safety Eric Berry (heel), wide receivers Dwayne Bowe (quad) and Junior Hemingway (hip), linebackers Joe Mays (wrist) and Josh Martin (quad), offensive tackle Ryan McKee (knee) and defensive tackle Jermelle Cudjo (hamstring).