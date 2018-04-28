With no Round 1 picks, Chiefs poised for crucial Day 2
KANSAS CITY (AP) — After going without a selection in the first round, the Kansas City Chiefs will have a second-round pick and two third-round choices when the NFL draft resumes Friday night.
Unless new general manager Brett Veach decides to trade some of them away.
Veach floated the possibility of trading into the first round Thursday night, but he ultimately stood pat. That means the Chiefs' first selection in this year's draft is expected to come at No. 54 overall, with a pair of third-round selections eight picks apart.
The Chiefs are expected to address their porous defense. They have a glaring need for a cornerback, pass rusher and defensive lineman, though tight end and offensive line are also possibilities.
More News
Grid
List
FULTON - Nearly 400 students from William Woods University graduated Saturday afternoon. Different commencement ceremonies for undergraduate and graduate... More >>
in
FULTON - Twenty-two minors were arrested in local bars Friday night through Saturday morning. The Fulton Police Department was... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - One man died Friday evening on Highway 124 after he hit a mail box and turned upside... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) State Music Festival is back on the University of Missouri... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Richard Parrish can’t be missed on the streets of downtown Columbia when he’s petitioning. Ranked number one in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Eighteen Ugandan children orphaned by war and diseases performed a free concert named “Signs and Wonders” at Trinity... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Ten members of the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City became the program's first Junior Ambassadors... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The annual Float Your Boat for the Food Bank races are Saturday and teams have spent the past... More >>
in
JOPLIN (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing a city in southwest Missouri of having a panhandling ordinance... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - A Holts Summit community is reeling after an early morning homicide on the 10700 block of Platinum... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Six new affordable homes are now available thanks to the city of Columbia and the Columbia Community Land... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge released his decision Friday not to grant a restraining order, requested by Gov.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a confrontation between an off-duty officer and a St. Louis bar patron has led... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a robbery at a Petro Mart early Friday, and say no one has been arrested.... More >>
in
POPLAR BLUFF (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 10-year-old boy died after tripping and falling under a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing Central Bank on Nifong Boulevard Friday morning. According... More >>
in
JOPLIN (AP) — A man who won a Joplin City Council seat in April has resigned after city officials contended... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a 31-year-old man Thursday night after he allegedly shot his girlfriend while on drugs. ... More >>
in