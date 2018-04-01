Witness Describes Shooting Near Mardi Gras Events

ST. LOUIS - A witness who saw two St. Louis police officers fatally shoot a gun-wielding man near the city's annual Mardi Gras celebration says the encounter lasted about 90 seconds and took an emotional toll on the officers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 32-year-old Otis Roberson of St. Louis died in the shooting Saturday after refusing orders to put down a gun.

The officers were working part-time for Mardi Gras Inc. when they responded to a report of gunfire around 2:30 p.m., just south of Mardi Gras activities. The two rode to the scene in a golf cart and came upon Roberson brandishing a weapon.

Both officers fired when the man turned and pointed the gun in their direction. Witness Peter George says the two were visibly shaken by the shooting.