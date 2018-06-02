Witness ID's Attacker in JC Stabbings

Lashanda Brooks was at home early Monday morning when a man showed up banging on the windows and door.

The man, Brooks says, was family-friend Albert Miller of Chicago. Brooks says Miller, drunk and uninvited, entered the house.

As of now, Jefferson City Police won't confirm that Miller is their suspect but did say they are unsure of his whereabouts.

Shealledges the incident began when Miller started yelling in the house.Brooks' sister, 26-year-old Natasha, told Miller to be quiet so hedidn't wake the sleeping babies. That's when Miller slapped her.

"Heslapped her twice...while she was just holding her baby," said Brooks."That was my first niece [she was holding] and he just slapped mysister."

Natasha's boyfriend, 48-year-old Jeff Edwards, jumped from the sofa to stop Miller. Brooks told them to take the fight outside.

Accordingto Brooks, Miller grabbed a fork from the kitchen, and the fightcontinued outside. She told KOMU News that while outside, Millerstabbed Edwards in the arm and Natasha in the ear. Miller then fleduphill while Brooks called the police and an ambulance.

"There was blood all over the floor...and the kitchen, too," said Brooks.

Policeand ambulances arrived to help the victims and took them to St. Mary'sHospital. Edwards and Natasha were released later that morning.

No one knows where Miller fled to but Brooks says she believes he returned home to Chicago.