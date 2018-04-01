Woman, 66, Gets Prison Time for Embezzlement

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An eastern Missouri bank employee has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for embezzling about $444,000 from a customer account.

The sentence for 66-year-old Thelma Black of Farmington was handed down Monday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. Black was also ordered to pay restitution of $451,000.

Federal prosecutors say that Black worked at Sun Security Bank and its predecessor. She pleaded guilty to two counts of bank embezzlement in December, acknowledging that she transferred the money into her account or cashed checks from the customer's account.