Woman, 73, earning master's at SEMO

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - One graduate earning a diploma Saturday at Southeast Missouri State University is proof that learning isn't just for the young.

Aline McGee is 73. She is earning a master's degree in elementary education. She will continue as a reading intervention teacher at Ripley County R-IV Lone Star Elementary School in Doniphan.

McGee is a native of Success, Arkansas, who worked as a cost accountant in the Washington, D.C., area for many years until she and her late husband retired to southeast Missouri several years ago. She began working as a substitute teacher at Lone Star, which evolved into a teacher's aide position. She has worked at the school for seven years.

McGee said she hasn't ruled out pursuing a doctoral degree.