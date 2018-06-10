Woman Accused in Kidnapping Plot
KANSAS CITY (AP) - More details are emerging about the woman accused of plotting with a friend to kill a pregnant woman and cut the baby from her womb. Nineteen-year-old Lauren Gash of Odessa and 17-year-old Alisa Betts of Atchison, Kansas, were arrested last week at a Blue Springs motel room where they allegedly held the victim of their bizarre plan. Betts apparently got cold feet and called police. Family members told investigators Gash recently had a baby shower and had told them she had given birth to a baby boy on July 29 -- a day before the alleged kidnapping. When she was arrested, Gash was wearing maternity clothes. On the Internet, there was one post bearing her screen name on a site for women with a health condition that blocks the production of human eggs.
