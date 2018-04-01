Woman accused in Missouri shooting death deemed competent

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A 21-year-old woman was found mentally fit to stand trial in the 2012 shooting death of a man in southwestern Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that a Greene County judge declared Marya Von Brandt mentally competent for trial on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Kevin Engh. Engh was shot to death in a car.

A psychiatrist who evaluated Von Brandt at the defense's request determined that Von Brandt suffered from multiple psychiatric disorders, meth withdrawals and a regressed mental state when she agreed to speak with investigators of Engh's death.

But a judge in May signed off on Von Brandt's prosecution going forward, ruling that she is no longer incompetent to understand the proceedings or assist in her defense.