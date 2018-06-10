Woman Accused in Stabbing Death of Boyfriend

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A woman is jailed on $500,000 bond after being accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend during a dispute at an East St. Louis home.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that prosecutors in St. Clair County have charged 35-year-old Tomeca White with first-degree murder in connection with the death Friday of 40-year-old Demarco Thurman of St. Louis.

Police say Thurman was stabbed in the chest, presumably with a kitchen knife found at the scene.

White couldn't be reached for comment. She doesn't have a listed home telephone number, and court records don't show if she has an attorney.