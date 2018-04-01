Woman Accused of Bribing St. Louis Jail Guard

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A St. Louis-area woman is facing charges for allegedly giving a cellphone and $300 to a jail guard who then agreed to give it to her husband -- a man being held for a double homicide.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 28-year-old Candice Grissom of Hazelwood was charged Monday with bribery of a public servant and delivery of a prohibited item to a jail.



The guard at the St. Louis city Justice Center, Stephanie Delores Rodgers, was charged in June with acceding to corruption by a public servant and two misdemeanor counts.



Authorities say Rodgers delivered the cellphone to Ladon Grissom. He is jailed without bail in the October shooting deaths of Terrence Snipes and Demetrius Hewlett in St. Louis. His trial is scheduled for November.