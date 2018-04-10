Woman accused of killing autistic son innocent

BOLIVAR (AP) — The sister of a southwestern Missouri woman who authorities allege confessed to killing her 19-year-old blind and autistic son said three other people are the real culprits.

Kimberly Lightwine is charged with second-degree murder and elder abuse in last month's death of Austin Anderson. Investigators said Lightwine confessed after she was found face down in a field next to her dead son.

But Lightwine's sister, Stephanie Saloga, told the Springfield News-Leader that Lightwine has a different account of what happened.

Saloga said her sister insists she was lured with her son from their apartment, abducted by three men and drugged. Saloga said the abductors then beat Lightwine and left her for dead with her son.

Messages left with Lightwine's public defender and Polk County investigators haven't been returned.