Woman Accused of Killing Husband

MONITEAU COUNTY - A California, MO woman is under arrest for allegedly shooting her husband dead.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Moniteau County Sheriff's Department are investigating the homicide in rural Moniteau County.

The patrol arrested Shirley Volkart and charged her with first degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing her husband in their home.

Mrs. Volkart is in the Moninteau County Jail without bond pending an arraignment.

The Highway Patrol says the investigation is ongoing.