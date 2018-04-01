Woman Accused of Leaving Loaded Gun in Crib

ST. PETERS (AP) -- A St. Charles County woman is accused of leaving a loaded rifle in her toddler's crib.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/14idUmN ) reports that 37-year-old Cheryl Darlene Dudley of St. Peters is charged with seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child, along with one count of child abuse.

Police went to the home Monday after someone reported seeing Dudley's 22-month-old daughter tied to the garage with a rope. Police say they found a loaded rifle in the toddler's crib. Dudley allegedly said she put it there after hearing noises in her back yard.

Police say they also found narcotics in a dresser within reach of the toddler and a 7-year-old, and feces-covered living conditions.