Woman accused of perjury after St. Louis homicide acquittal

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman who changed her story while testifying during a St. Louis murder trial of two men who later were acquitted is charged with perjury.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports prosecutors have charged 20-year-old Dominique Williams of Wellston.

A jury last week acquitted 24-year-old Darryon Rowell of Berkeley and 21-year-old Erick Ivory of Pagedale of murder and armed criminal action charges in the May 2105 death of Markus Jones.

Williams had been charged with murder as an accomplice and was expected to testify against them under a deal with prosecutors that would have reduced her charges.

Prosecutors say Williams contradicted her previous statements by testifying she wasn't present during a botched gun sale and that she didn't see the shooting.

Online court records don't show whether Williams has an attorney.