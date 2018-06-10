Woman Accused of Rape

AP-MO--Child Rape,0087 Boy accuses 18-year-old woman of rape CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) -- A 12-year-old boy is accusing an 18-year-old woman of forcing him to have sex with her in a Cape Girardeau hotel room. Police say the alleged rape occurred on two different occasions on Tuesday and Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. The boy was staying at the hotel with his 13-year-old former girlfriend and her mother, and the 18-year-old woman was an acquaintance. Police were investigating the allegations, but no arrests had been made as of yesterday.