Woman accused of shaking child she was babysitting

ST. CHARLES (AP) - An eastern Missouri woman is charged with felony child abuse for allegedly shaking the 5-month-old boy she was babysitting.

Authorities say 23-year-old Brittany Rezendes of St. Charles County vigorously shook the child in July because he would not stop crying. Doctors said the child suffered a brain hemorrhage and two fractured ribs. He had surgery this week because of thickening blood.

The child's parents temporarily lost custody of the boy while the case was investigated. He was returned to his parents last month.

Rezendes is jailed on $50,000 bond. Her attorney was out of the office Thursday morning.