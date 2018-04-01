Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in the ear

CAMDEN COUNTY - A 22-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her 30-year-old boyfriend in the ear Thursday afternoon, according to a news release.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office said deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded at 12:35 p.m. to a residence in the 4900 Block of A Road in Linn Creek in reference to a domestic disturbance.

First responders treated the male subject with the stab wound at the scene, according to the release. The woman left the scene as officials were called.

State troopers located the female at a convenience store. She returned to the scene and was taken into custody upon further investigation, the statement said.